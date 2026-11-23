Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China looks forward to conducting in-depth exchanges with the Netherlands on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern during Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen's visit to China, with a view to enhancing mutual understanding and trust, promoting cooperation across various fields, and advancing the sustained, sound and stable development of the China-Netherlands comprehensive partnership of openness and pragmatism, so as to better benefit the people of both countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question about China's assessment of current China-Netherlands relations and its expectations for Berendsen's visit, following the announcement of the Dutch foreign minister's upcoming trip, his first visit to China since taking office.China and the Netherlands are both major economies in the world and important cooperation partners to each other, Guo said.In recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders, China and the Netherlands have maintained close high-level exchanges, steadily advanced practical cooperation in agriculture, water conservancy, environmental protection, science and technology, and continued to deepen people-to-people exchanges, the spokesperson said.Global Times