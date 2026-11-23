anti-corruption File photo: VCG

Liu Min, former director of the Department of Major Science and Technology at the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), is being investigated for suspected serious violations of Party discipline and national laws, the country's top anti-corruption authorities announced on Monday.The announcement was made online by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and National Commission of Supervision (NCS).Liu is currently subject to disciplinary review by the CCDI and NCS disciplinary inspection team stationed at ministry, as well as supervisory investigation by the Yichang Municipal Commission of Supervision in Central China's Hubei Province, according to the statement.Liu's case comes amid a broader anti-corruption campaign that continues to target officials accused of misconduct across China's state-owned enterprises. In recent weeks, several senior executives in the energy sector have also come under probe, highlighting the authorities' sustained focus on discipline and integrity enforcement in key industries.Xie Jun, a deputy general manager of state energy giant China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), was under investigation for suspected corruption for suspected serious violations of Party discipline and national laws, the CCDI and NCS said in a statement on Sunday.Public records show that Xie previously served in senior positions at CNPC's Southwest Oil and Gas Field Branch and the group's planning and development departments before being appointed to the company's Leading Party Members Group and deputy general manager in January 2022.Xie is not the only senior CNPC executive to fall in recent weeks. On October 23, Qian Zhijia, a former general manager and deputy party secretary of CNPC's natural gas sales branch, was placed under investigation for suspected corruption.China has continued to intensify its anti-graft efforts. A total of 26,000 individuals turned themselves in to China's discipline inspection and supervision agencies in 2025, according to a work report from the country's top anti-graft body on February 28, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Discipline inspection and supervision agencies nationwide filed more than 1 million cases in 2025, handing disciplinary or administrative penalties to 983,000 individuals involved in corruption, according to Xinhua.Global Times