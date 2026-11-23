A Chinese central government spokesperson on Monday hailed the 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), noting that the process highlighted fresh progress in the high-quality democracy suited to the SAR's realities.



The spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council made the remarks after Hong Kong conducted the 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections on Sunday.



The spokesperson said the process, the second of its kind after the improvement of Hong Kong's electoral system, further demonstrated the strengths and advantages of the new system.



Hong Kong on Sunday evening announced the results of the 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections. All 723 Election Committee seats across 31 subsectors were filled after being contested by 856 candidates.



Under Hong Kong's electoral arrangements, 341 individuals were confirmed as validly registered as ex-officio members of the Election Committee, while 156 were confirmed as validly nominated members. In addition, 259 candidates were returned uncontested, while 856 candidates contested 723 seats on Sunday.



The spokesperson said the candidates came from diverse backgrounds and represented all walks of life and sectors of Hong Kong society. They ranged from seasoned industry professionals and long-established Hong Kong residents to rising stars in their fields and newcomers who had moved to Hong Kong from the mainland or overseas. Among them were both well-known local figures and community workers serving at the grassroots level. Also, there were representatives of businesses with financial backing from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and foreign investors.



The elections once again demonstrated that the new electoral system ensured broad representation, political inclusiveness, balanced participation and fair competition, said the spokesperson, adding that this year's elections were more competitive compared with the previous ones.



The successful elections reflected the increasing maturity of HKSAR's new electoral system and further strengthened public confidence in developing a high-quality democracy suited to Hong Kong's circumstances, the spokesperson said.



Since the new electoral system was introduced, the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" has been fully implemented, while a culture of rational, fair and orderly elections has taken shape, the spokesperson said.



Practice has repeatedly proved that the new electoral system is a sound system in line with the "one country, two systems" principle and Hong Kong's realities, and it is conducive to the healthy development of democracy in the region, the spokesperson added.



The spokesperson called on members of the new Election Committee to remain true to their original commitment to loving the country and Hong Kong, fully, faithfully and resolutely implement the policy of "one country, two systems," and exercise their democratic rights conscientiously with a strong sense of responsibility to both the country and Hong Kong.



The spokesperson also urged them to continuously improve Hong Kong's governance efficiency and promote the region's further development by better integrating into and contributing to China's overall development.



The new Election Committee will serve a five-year term from Feb. 1, 2027, to Jan. 31, 2032.

