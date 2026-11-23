Xi's speech marking 160th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth published
By Xinhua Published: Nov 23, 2026 05:49 PM
A speech delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a ceremony marking the 160th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth has been published as a booklet.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the speech in Beijing on Nov. 12.
The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is now available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets nationwide.