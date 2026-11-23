9 Domestically-Built Mega-Ships: A Showcase of China's Manufacturing Strength. Graphic: Global Times
9 Domestically-Built Mega-Ships: A Showcase of China's Manufacturing Strength. Graphic: Global Times
9 Domestically-Built Mega-Ships: A Showcase of China's Manufacturing Strength. Graphic: Global Times
9 Domestically-Built Mega-Ships: A Showcase of China's Manufacturing Strength. Graphic: Global Times
9 Domestically-Built Mega-Ships: A Showcase of China's Manufacturing Strength. Graphic: Global Times
9 Domestically-Built Mega-Ships: A Showcase of China's Manufacturing Strength. Graphic: Global Times
9 Domestically-Built Mega-Ships: A Showcase of China's Manufacturing Strength. Graphic: Global Times
9 Domestically-Built Mega-Ships: A Showcase of China's Manufacturing Strength. Graphic: Global Times
9 Domestically-Built Mega-Ships: A Showcase of China's Manufacturing Strength. Graphic: Global Times