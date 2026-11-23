Screenshot from video

Huanggang Customs officers intercepted a female passenger attempting to smuggle 21 live non-native snakes into the Chinese mainland by strapping and hiding them in her loose trousers.While conducting oversight of inbound travelers and their luggage in the passenger inspection hall at the Futian Port, in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, customs officers observed a female traveler entering the customs-regulated area without making any voluntary declaration.The traveler was wearing loose-fitting trousers and appeared to walk with a somewhat stiff gait, prompting the officers to intercept her for inspection.Through further inspection, customs officers discovered that the individual was wearing black knee guards on both her left and right lower legs, secured in place with clear adhesive tape.Inside these knee braces, the officers found three packages - each wrapped in a black sock - containing live snakes.Officers found 21 live snakes. The Shenzhen Customs Animal and Plant Inspection and Quarantine Technology Center subsequently identified them as non-native garter snakes.Customs reminded the public that under Chinese laws and regulations, the unauthorized introduction of alien species is prohibited.Bringing or mailing live animals or plants into the country without approval is strictly prohibited. Those who violate these regulations will be legally held liable by Customs in accordance with the law, the story by Chengdu Daily reads.Global Times