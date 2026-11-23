The Nvidia logo is displayed on a smartphone, with the company's former CEO Jensen Huang in the background. Photo: VCG

Nvidia announced on Monday that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and CEO and as a member of the Board, effective immediately. The company's stock price went up by over 30 percent immediately after the news as of press time.That's about 11 days after Huang stepped down as CEO on November 12.The Nvidia Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following a series of discussions and meetings him. In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the US government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk, according to a statement by Nvidia on Monday.In a corporate statement, Huang said that "I am honored to return to Nvidia... I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the Nvidia Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process."He also expressed thankfulness to employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support.US President Donald Trump said on Monday after the corporate statement that Nvidia Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Huang to the position of CEO, according to a post on Truth Social."The Country needs Jensen's leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy. The US Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to Nvidia poses any risk to National Security."Trump also posted that "the Attorney General of the US has confirmed that the US government does not possess evidence that he (Huang) has engaged in any unlawful conduct."Global Times