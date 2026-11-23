Nvidia Photo: VCG
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday, US time, that Washington wants Nvidia to explain who oversaw compliance with export rules governing its advanced chip sales to China, while Republican Senator John Kennedy called for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify about how his department enforced those rules. Chinese experts said Washington had sought tighter controls on chip exports to China long before Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned. They said US officials were stretching the definition of national security and using the controversy surrounding Huang as a pretext to pursue that goal.
Speaking on CBS's Face the Nation, Bessent said US officials had contacted Nvidia's interim management, lead directors and lawyers. He wanted to know who within the company was aware of possible compliance failures and how senior those people were. Asked about the personal controversy surrounding Huang before his resignation, Bessent turned to Nvidia's compliance culture.
By the time Bessent spoke, Nvidia's board had already taken direct oversight of export compliance. On November 17, the company announced a standing committee on national security and export controls
, and its board chair said the directors had no plans to reinstate Huang as CEO after he indicated he would return if invited.
Xiang Ligang, president of the Beijing Institute of Intelligent Era Industry, told the Global Times in a previous interview that Huang's personal conduct alone could hardly explain why Nvidia's board had explicitly ruled out the possibility of his returning to the post. "The board was under enormous pressure when it made that decision," Xiang said. In his view, that pressure stemmed from the US government's elevation of chip exports to a national security issue. Nvidia's establishment of a standing committee at the board level to oversee export compliance was precisely a response to that pressure, he said.
Congressional scrutiny has also turned to the US officials who administer the rules. On NBC's Meet the Press, John Kennedy, a senator from Louisiana, called for both Lutnick and Bessent to "answer some hard questions" about the Commerce Department's enforcement of chip export controls, the Washington Post reported. In a separate Sunday interview, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also discussed restrictions on advanced semiconductor technology.
Huo Jianguo, former president of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, said the pressure on Nvidia reflected longstanding pattern of shifts in US chip policy toward China. "The US has always wanted to tighten controls. It eases them for a while, then revokes the licenses," Huo told the Global Times. Chinese companies have their options for responding to changes in US policy, he said, including adopting domestic solutions in areas where homegrown chips can already meet their needs. "Domestically produced chips can already replace some of their foreign counterparts."
Nvidia's own disclosures show how quickly the terms of supply can change. Interim CEO Colette Kress said on November 17
that the company had stopped shipping licensed Hopper data center products to China, including the H200 chips. Nvidia had shipped $2.4 billion worth of Hopper data center products to China in its fiscal third quarter. Its fourth-quarter outlook assumed no data center computing revenue from China.
Chen Jing, a vice president of the Technology and Strategy Research Institute, told the Global Times that existing H20 and H200 chips could sustain the current operations of Chinese companies over the next six to 12 months. The greater challenge would emerge when companies needed to expand clusters to train the next generation of flagship models. "Training requires not only computing power at scale but also efficient interconnects. Thousands or even tens of thousands of chips must work together reliably for months," Chen said. Switching hardware at that scale requires companies to adapt their software and ensure that data can move efficiently between chips throughout the training process.
Washington has also extended its controls to computing power rented by companies. Rules announced on November 16
require licenses in certain cases where overseas data centers remotely provide computing capacity to companies in restricted jurisdictions, including China. The US also added licensing requirements for certain advanced chips destined for Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. China's Commerce Ministry said the measures undermined market rules and disrupted the stability of global semiconductor supply chains.
For Nvidia, Chen said, the commercial cost could extend beyond the loss of any one quarter's sales. Longer licensing processes could delay data center projects serving customers in Southeast Asia and Latin America. In China, the longer-term risk for Nvidia is that developers will invest resources in adapting their software to domestic hardware. Once customers can run their models reliably on chips from other suppliers, Nvidia's competitive advantage built through its CUDA software platform will be weakened, he said.
Chinese developers are already testing domestic processors on tasks for which the H200 is well suited. In June, China Mobile's Hubei unit and Huawei tested an inference system using Huawei's Ascend hardware on a live telecom network. The system was designed to handle long-input tasks, including the context that accumulates over several rounds of conversation with an AI model. Such tasks benefit from rapid data transfers between a processor and its memory, an area in which the H200 has an advantage.
"Inference offers more flexibility," Chen said. Domestic processors, including Huawei's Ascend chips and those made by Cambricon, can already handle many of the tasks involved in running a trained model, he said. That gives domestic chipmakers an opportunity to capture a share of the market by serving AI applications that already have users and demand. Chen expects wider adoption in those services to accelerate China's shift to homegrown computing power as developers continue to tackle the more difficult engineering challenges involved in training the next generation of models.