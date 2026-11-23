For China and ASEAN, deeper cooperation in technology, industrial applications and supply chains can turn shared economic interests into lasting regional capabilities — and help ensure that AI benefits reach more businesses and communities. Illustration: Liu Xiangya/GT

Washington's widening use of so-called national security concerns to restrict technology trade risks imposing costs on economies with no interest in being drawn into geopolitical rivalries. Its latest curbs on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips have raised fresh alarm across Southeast Asia, where governments are investing heavily in digital infrastructure and seeking to build their own industries. Why should the region's economic ambitions be held hostage to US political calculations?The commercial consequences are beginning to emerge. Bloomberg reported on Monday that the new rules require licenses for advanced chip shipments to four Southeast Asian countries and will tighten access to certain overseas computing services. JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup said that they are reviewing their exposure to data center projects serving affected customers.While the immediate economic impact may be manageable, the longer-term risks are harder to quantify: delayed investment, disrupted business plans and potentially lost growth opportunities.Those risks come at a pivotal moment for Southeast Asia. Data center investment has surged, with spending in Malaysia alone approaching $100 billion, according to Bloomberg. But an AI industry requires more than racks of servers. It also needs affordable computing, skilled workers, viable applications and local firms able to put the technology to work.Uncertainty over access to technology and investment could make it harder for the region to build on that momentum. Southeast Asia's efforts to develop new sources of growth should not be held back by Washington's geopolitical priorities.Regional officials are already weighing the consequences. Thailand's foreign minister acknowledged that the measures could affect the country's ambition to become a data center hub. Singaporean authorities, meanwhile, said that their main concern was access to chips for domestic use. Neither was the primary target of the US measures, yet both must now account for risks to their own development plans.China and ASEAN are pursuing a different course, expanding cooperation around the region's practical economic needs. Their work spans digital infrastructure, cloud services, AI applications, talent training and industrial supply chains. China brings experiences in deploying digital technology in manufacturing and everyday commerce, while ASEAN brings growing markets and businesses eager to upgrade. The value of that partnership lies in turning technical know-how into opportunities that local companies can use.The latest trade agreement gives that cooperation a firmer foundation. At the China-ASEAN Summit in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16, leaders announced that the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol would take effect on December 1. Its digital economy chapter covers cross-border data flows, electronic authentication and a temporary moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions. These provisions aim to facilitate cross-border digital trade, reduce business costs and create more opportunities for smaller firms across the region.The cooperation extends beyond trade rules to digital infrastructure. The China-ASEAN Information Harbor has established terrestrial fiber-optic links reaching all 11 ASEAN countries, strengthening regional connectivity. With 2027 designated as the China-ASEAN Year of AI Cooperation, the two sides are also expanding collaboration on practical applications and capacity building.Talent development is another area where cooperation is gaining ground. At the just-concluded 29th China-ASEAN Summit held in Manila, China announced that the China-ASEAN Digital Academy would offer 100 full scholarships to students from ASEAN countries in 2027. Beyond improving access to technology, such efforts can help Southeast Asian countries develop the local expertise needed to bring AI into more industries and turn technological advances into economic opportunities.American firms still have an important place in that picture. US chipmakers and cloud providers offer capabilities valued throughout the region. But customers investing in costly computing facilities need more than technical performance; they need confidence that supply and service will continue. Repeated changes to licensing requirements could prompt them to delay purchases, seek alternative suppliers or rethink expansion plans, weakening the competitiveness of American products.The US semiconductor industry has warned of these risks. The Semiconductor Industry Association said that excessive export controls could cost American chipmakers key markets and weaken their competitiveness. Overseas customers accounted for more than 70 percent of their revenue in 2025, helping fund research and development spending averaging roughly 20 percent of revenue, according to the association. By restricting access to these markets, Washington risks undermining the very technological edge it seeks to protect.As AI reshapes industrial competition, the real test of technological leadership is whether it creates opportunities for others or seeks to limit them. Southeast Asia's future should be shaped by its own development priorities, not by barriers imposed from Washington. For China and ASEAN, deeper cooperation in technology, industrial applications and supply chains can turn shared economic interests into lasting regional capabilities — and help ensure that AI benefits reach more businesses and communities.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn