China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on November 24, 2026, unveiled the Shenzhou-24 crew: spacecraft pilot Tang Hongbo (center), flight engineer Wu Yi (right), and payload specialist Muhammad Zeeshan Ali (left).

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Tuesday unveiled the Shenzhou-24 crew: spacecraft pilot Tang Hongbo, flight engineer Wu Yi, and payload specialist Muhammad Zeeshan Ali. Tang will serve as the mission commander. This marks the first crew in China's manned space programs to include a foreign astronaut.Commander Tang previously flew on the Shenzhou 12 and Shenzhou 17 missions and is set to become the first Chinese astronaut to visit the Tiangong space station three times. Wu Yi is a member of the third cohort of Chinese astronauts. Muhammad Zeeshan Ali is among the first foreign astronauts selected under the cooperation agreement between China and Pakistan. Both Wu Yi and Muhammad Zeeshan Ali will be making their maiden spaceflight, according to CMSA.Under the mission plan, after a short duration stay aboard the space station, the first foreign astronaut will return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft. Zhu Yangzhu, a member of the Shenzhou-23 crew, will remain in orbit to take part in the Shenzhou-24 mission. He will be China's first astronaut to complete a one year in orbit stay, experiencing the full cycle of "seasons" aboard the Tiangong.The three astronauts of Shenzhou-24 will meet with Chinese and international journalists at the Wentian Pavilion of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu Province, on Tuesday.