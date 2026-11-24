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A declaration outlining a shared vision for global 6G development was unveiled in Shanghai on Tuesday, calling for unified international standards, open industrial cooperation and sustainable innovation as next-generation mobile communications technology enters a critical phase of development.The declaration was jointly released at the 2026 6G Development Conference by the IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group, major international organizations, industry alliances and Chinese and foreign enterprises, China Electronics News reported on Tuesday.Wang Zhiqin, head of the IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group and vice president of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), said that 6G development has entered a crucial stage, marked by comprehensive standardization efforts and accelerating technological breakthroughs, requiring closer collaboration among global industry players, universities and research institutions.The declaration outlines five major principles -- embedded intelligence, environmental sustainability, security and trustworthiness, open cooperation and innovation-driven development, according to a report by Yicai.The emphasis on unified standards comes at a pivotal moment for the global telecommunications industry. Common technical specifications could help prevent technological fragmentation, reduce development costs and facilitate cross-border interoperability, laying the groundwork for large-scale commercialization.Beyond faster connectivity, the declaration envisions deeper integration of communications with artificial intelligence (AI), sensing and computing capabilities, alongside closer integration of terrestrial and satellite networks. It also emphasizes energy efficiency, privacy protection and commercially viable applications that deliver tangible economic and social benefits.China is also accelerating efforts to translate technological research into industrial capabilities. At Tuesday’s conference, eight provincial-level regions, including Beijing, Shanghai and South China’s Guangdong Province, jointly launched a pilot program to advance coordinated 6G innovation under the guidance of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.China’s second phase of 6G technology trials has entered the system testing stage, with progress made in prototype base stations, satellite communications and large-scale antenna arrays. The first version of international 6G standards is expected to be released in the first half of 2029, with commercial deployment potentially becoming feasible around 2030, according to China Central Television.The Shanghai declaration underscores the importance of combining technological advances with industrial collaboration and market demand, as the global telecommunications sector seeks to turn emerging 6G capabilities into accessible, scalable and commercially sustainable services, industry observers said.Global Times