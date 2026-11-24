Chen Jining, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Tuesday, according to the Xinhua News Agency.



Chen is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected severe violations of discipline and laws, the statement said.



Chen, born in February 1964 in Lishu county, Northeast China's Jilin Province, joined the Communist Party of China in June 1984. He holds a PhD in engineering from Imperial College London, where he studied environmental systems analysis in the Department of Civil Engineering, Xinhua News Agency reported.



Chen previously served as president of Tsinghua University in January 2012. In January 2015, he was appointed minister of environmental protection. He became mayor of Beijing in January 2018, Xinhua reported.



Global Times



