Nvidia founder Jensen Huang appears in a navy jacket in a video of his return to the company on November 23, US time, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from social media video

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang's return as chief executive on Monday, US time, prompted lively discussion on Chinese social media. Alongside his abrupt comeback, many users focused on a change in his signature look: a navy jacket in place of his familiar black leather one.Nvidia announced on Monday that Huang had been reinstated as president, chief executive officer and a member of its board of directors, just 11 days after his resignation on November 12, marking an abrupt reversal in the leadership crisis that had shaken one of the world's most valuable technology companies.Videos circulating on social media showed employees packing the atrium and stairways of Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, welcoming him with cheers and applause. Huang bowed in apology, acknowledged his mistakes and thanked employees for giving him a second chance, saying he is going to be a better CEO the second time around.However, Chinese social media users were particularly intrigued by Huang's clothing choice, with some noting that the billionaire appeared to have gone for a more low-key and less expensive style.A black leather jacket has long been Huang's signature look at public appearances, earning him the nickname "the leather-jacketed swordsman." But on the day he resumed his duties, he left the familiar jacket behind and wore a navy jacket instead.At past GTC and CES events, the black leather jacket was a fixture of his stage appearances. The embossed Tom Ford jacket he often wore cost nearly $9,000. Its structured leather, glossy finish and animal-textured pattern made a striking impression, reinforcing his personal brand as the so-called "godfather of AI."This time, he chose a dark executive-style jacket with black trousers and dark casual shoes. The overall look was markedly restrained, with barely a visible brand logo.The navy blue zip-up jacket, reportedly made by French luxury fashion house Dior, features cotton gabardine fabric, a matte finish and discreet embroidery, offering a sharp contrast to the glossy black leather jackets that Huang has frequently worn at major technology events.Chinese news outlets reported on Tuesday that the Dior jacket was priced at $3,300 on the brand's US website, considerably less than the nearly $9,000 price tag of Huang's frequently worn Tom Ford leather jacket. The price comparison also became a talking point among Chinese fashion bloggers.The jacket seen in the video is officially listed as the "Dior Moulures Embroidered Zip-Up Shirt in Navy Blue Cotton Gabardine," according to media reports. It is priced at 28,000 yuan on Dior's China website, where several sizes are currently sold out.Huang had previously worn a similar Dior jacket during a visit to South Korea in June, although it remains unclear whether the jacket he wore on Monday was the same garment, Chinese news outlet Jiemian reported.For years, Huang's black leather jacket has been more than a fashion choice - an integral part of his personal brand that reinforces his image as a technology visionary and has accompanied Nvidia's meteoric rise during the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom.The public fascination with Huang's fashion choices also reflects how prominently individual technology executives shape corporate identities. In an industry where market valuations hinge on expectations of future technological breakthroughs, a founder's personal image can be a powerful commercial asset. Yet, it can also leave a company vulnerable when its leader becomes embroiled in controversy, experts said.Huang's decision to swap his leather jacket for a different jacket also sparked speculation about the brand behind his outfit.According to South Korean media, Huang once explained on a South Korean variety show why he always wears leather jackets. "My wife makes me wear them. Everything I wear is bought by my wife," he said. Huang added that he does not shop for himself: "I haven't done any shopping since I met my wife when I was 17."In another interview, Huang said he owns about 30 to 40 black leather jackets. "My wife gave me a lot of them," he said. He explained that having fewer choices in his wardrobe means making fewer decisions, allowing him to focus his energy on what matters most.Ma Jihua, a veteran telecom industry analyst, told the Global Times that Huang's public appearances on previous visits to China, including his clothing choices, had appeared aimed at cultivating a favorable image while navigating political sensitivities in the US. The navy outfit gives him a more restrained appearance, Ma said, although it is unclear whether the change was intentional.Whatever the reason for the wardrobe change, Huang's reinstatement comes amid a different corporate and public environment. Beyond promoting Nvidia's technological vision, he must reassure investors and strengthen trust with business partners, Ma said. The warm reception from employees may signal support in the short term, but Nvidia still needs to maintain its technological lead and commercial growth while navigating intensifying competition and political pressure, he added.