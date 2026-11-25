Xi urges advancing building of Party regulations, institutions
By Xinhua Published: Nov 25, 2026 01:39 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged continuous and high-quality advancement in the building of regulations and institutions of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and upholding rule-based governance as the basic approach to governing the Party.
Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction on the work related to Party regulations and institutions.