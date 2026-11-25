The China-Mongolia-Russia international passenger train departs from Beijing Railway Station on November 25. Photo: Xinhua

A passenger train departed from Beijing Railway Station for Irkutsk, Russia, on Wednesday, marking the launch of a weekly rail service linking China, Mongolia and Russia, Xinhua News Agency reported.The launch of the train service is a landmark event marking the shift in trilateral cross-border rail cooperation to a regular, institutionalized track, said a Chinese analyst.The V3/4 train, which runs between Beijing and Irkutsk, covers a total distance of 2,666 kilometers and takes about 55 hours to complete the journey. It will operate once a week in each direction, according to China State Railway Group Co.The train service is expected to further promote personnel exchanges, economic and trade cooperation, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges among these three countries, according to analysts.The Beijing-bound V3 service departs Beijing Railway Station every Wednesday at 7:27 am, while the return V4 train leaves Irkutsk every Saturday at 6:58 am, according to the railway authorities.Stations along the route include Beijing Railway Station, Jining South Railway Station, and Erenhot Railway Station in China; Zamyn-Uud, Sainshand and Sukhbaatar in Mongolia; and Naushki, Ulan-Ude, and Irkutsk in Russia.According to Xinhua, the train uses 25G-type air-conditioned carriages throughout the journey, and comes with hard sleeper cars, deluxe soft sleeper cars, a power generation car and a dining car.A distinctive feature of the journey is the wheelset exchange at Erenhot station, where the train should be adapted to different railway gauge standards used by China, Mongolia and Russia.The route is expected to strengthen personnel exchanges, economic cooperation and cultural ties among China, Mongolia and Russia, supporting the development of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor and China's cross-border passage travel, Da Zhigang, a research fellow at the Heilongjiang Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Wednesday."The train will bring not only passenger flows but also goods, capital and business — strengthening the connectivity of the Eurasian hinterland and upgrading China's northward opening," Da said. "Operating on a weekly basis, it offers a replicable model for land-based cross-border passenger services and signals a shift from emergency resumption to institutionalized operation."The service will energize border port cities like Erenhot, spur service and tourism industries along the route and create cross-border travel routes that boost consumption, he noted, adding that regular operations will push railway, border inspection and customs authorities to deepen coordination."Against rising geopolitical risks in the world, the regular train service demonstrates China's firm commitment to greater northward opening and deeper regional cooperation," Da said.The launch of the train comes at a time when China is gaining rising popularity with foreign visitors, boosted by the visa-free policies. China continued to attract more foreign visitors in the third quarter of 2026, with visa-free entries rising 24.1 percent year-on-year to nearly 9 million, Xinhua reported.Global Times