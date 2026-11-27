ASML Photo: VCG

Washington's efforts to extend the reach of its technology controls are drawing increasingly vocal opposition from one of its own allies. The Dutch government's rejection of the extraterritorial reach of proposed US chip equipment curbs on China highlights how Washington's pursuit of technological hegemony under its "America First" agenda undermines its closest allies' sovereignty and industrial competitiveness, experts said.Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma told parliament on Thursday that the Dutch government opposes the extraterritorial reach of the proposed Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware (MATCH) Act in the US, Bloomberg reported.The legislation would force US allies, including the Netherlands and Japan, to tighten export controls on China or face unilateral US restrictions on their chipmaking equipment. ASML already faces curbs on sales of its advanced lithography machines to China. The bill is expected to go further, targeting the sale and servicing of its immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) machines.Sjoerdsma said he was working with the European Commission, Germany and France to prevent the bill from passing. If it becomes law, the Dutch government will ask Washington not to enforce it and work with the EU to limit its impact, including considering possible countermeasures, Reuters reported on Thursday.The proposed legislation is another attempt by Washington to expand its influence through domestic regulatory tools, placing its own authority above the sovereignty of other countries and undermining international economic and trade rules and order, Zhou Mi, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Friday.“By demanding that other countries, even its own allies, provide information and regulatory support and rewrite their own rules, Washington is effectively seeking to dictate how sovereign nations regulate business activities,” Zhou said, adding such interference in their independent policymaking is unacceptable to many countries and is a key reason behind the Netherlands' opposition.Sjoerdsma pointed to a double standard: The US still allows certain advanced AI chips to be sold to China while demanding tighter controls from its allies. "That doesn't add up," he said, according to Dutch news agency ANP on Thursday.Jian Junbo, director of the Center for China-Europe Relations at Fudan University, told the Global Times on Friday that the proposed legislation reflects Washington's pursuit of hegemony in the technology sector under its "America First" agenda. "Washington's own 'de-risking' policy toward China is now backfiring on Europe, undermining its sovereignty and industrial security," Jian said.The dispute comes as Washington tightens its chip curbs on China, amid mounting criticism of political interference in a series of investigations into US chip giant Nvidia. The latest restrictions are adding to business uncertainty across the semiconductor industry on both sides of the Atlantic, analysts said.China's Ministry of Commerce warned in April that the MATCH Act, if enacted, would seriously disrupt the international economic and trade order and undermine the stability of global semiconductor supply chains, adding that China would take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.For the Netherlands, resisting the MATCH Act is a matter of both sovereignty and economic self-interest.ASML expects China to account for about 20 percent of its sales this year. Its global installed base management sales reached 3.3 billion euros in the third quarter, more than a quarter of total net sales. Restrictions on servicing equipment could therefore extend the commercial impact well beyond new machine orders.Jian noted that maintenance and repair services account for a significant share of ASML's business. Extending export curbs to these services would cut into ASML's revenue while potentially leaving Chinese customers unable to operate equipment they have already paid for, hurting both sides, he said.The Netherlands has already tightened its export controls under US pressure, Zhou noted. "If further restrictions go beyond what the Netherlands can accept, ASML could be forced to scale back its overseas operations, directly affecting its global competitiveness," he said.ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet warned last week that the proposed US curbs would likely accelerate China's development of rival technology, according to Reuters.That warning points to a potential contradiction in Washington's strategy. Further restrictions could accelerate China's indigenous R&D, exposing ASML to competition from Chinese companies sooner than expected and ultimately hurting its long-term interests, Jian said.Although China still faces bottlenecks in certain advanced technologies, key materials and intermediate products, its competitive strength lies in its broader industrial ecosystem, supply chains and technological foundations rather than any single product. Further restrictions will give Chinese companies stronger incentives to overcome these bottlenecks, Zhou noted.The latest Dutch pushback came one day after Chinese and Dutch foreign ministers issued a declaration of common understanding, recognizing the importance of maintaining close communication through existing channels on cooperation in areas including semiconductors and reaffirming the importance of bilateral export control dialogue.During his visit to Beijing, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen expressed the Netherlands' willingness to deepen practical cooperation with China, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation.Continued cooperation and mutual dependence, rather than market decoupling, serve the long-term interests of European companies such as ASML, allowing them to maximize commercial returns through global industrial specialization, Jian said. How China and the Netherlands coordinate their supply chains and the rules guiding such cooperation could help shape international collaboration in the semiconductor industry, Zhou said.