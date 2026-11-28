China's J-35A stealth fighter arrives in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province on November 28, 2026. Photo: CCTV News

China's J-35A stealth fighter arrived in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, on Saturday morning. It will make its first-ever appearance in a static display at the 16th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, offering visitors from around the world a close-up look at the aircraft, CCTV News reported on Saturday.Notably, the aircraft displayed this time bears the insignia of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the developer of the aircraft, on its vertical tail fins rather than that of the Chinese Air Force. This could indicate that AVIC is presenting the aircraft in its capacity as a potential export product, observers said.The J-35A made its public debut and delivered an impressive flight demonstration at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition two years ago. Performing a series of maneuvers, including large-radius rolls, high-angle climbs and near-vertical ascents, the silver-gray fighter streaked across the sky, leaving a deep impression on spectators, according to CCTV News.Over the past two years, the fighter aircraft has attracted widespread attention both in China and overseas for its sleek appearance and combat capabilities.The J-35A is a new-generation medium-sized stealth multirole fighter independently developed by AVIC. Featuring an integrated design combining its overall configuration, aerodynamics and stealth capabilities, the aircraft has a single-seat, twin-engine configuration with a blended wing-body design, twin outward-canted swept vertical tails and all-moving horizontal stabilizers, per report.As an important component of China's stealth and counter-stealth combat systems, the aircraft is primarily designed for air-superiority missions while also retaining air-to-ground capabilities. Its main tasks include gaining and maintaining air superiority, engaging enemy fighter jets and ground- and sea-based air defense forces, as well as intercepting airborne targets such as fighter jets, bombers and cruise missiles, military expert Song Zhongping told the Global Times on Saturday.The fact that the J-35A is being presented in a static display for the first time demonstrates that the aircraft has reached a relatively mature stage of technological development and that a high degree of openness is now possible, Song added.Song noted that the J-35A's naval variant, the J-35, has already completed takeoffs and landings on the Fujian, China's electromagnetic catapults-equipped aircraft carrier.Wang Yongqing, chief expert at AVIC's Shenyang Aircraft Design and Research Institute, previously told media that the J-35A is designed to match the world's advanced aviation equipment standards. Based on a design philosophy that balances individual aircraft capabilities with coordinated operations within an integrated combat system, the fighter incorporates a range of emerging technologies to meet the demands of new operational scenarios.The development program has also made extensive use of model-based systems engineering methods and approaches to accelerate development and iteration, Wang said, adding that the aircraft is designed to meet China's operational requirements.