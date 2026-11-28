View of Lanying R6000 tiltrotor aircraft equipped with AES100 engine Photo: AECC public WeChat account

China's AES100 engine has completed its first flight test using domestically produced sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) aboard a Lanying R6000 tiltrotor aircraft in Shifang, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC) announced on Saturday. China's AES100 engine has completed its first flight test using domestically produced sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) aboard a Lanying R6000 tiltrotor aircraft in Shifang, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC) announced on Saturday.







During the test, the aircraft completed a ground start-up, takeoff and landing, a climb, hovering and maneuvers close to the ground. The engines started smoothly, operated within normal parameters and performed reliably alongside the aircraft's other systems, the company said in a statement on its public WeChat account.The AES100 is China's first independently developed advanced civil turboshaft engine in the 1,000-kilowatt class. It has received both a type certificate and a production certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).The fuel was blended by the Second Research Institute of CAAC from 92 percent hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) fuel and 8 percent aromatic hydrocarbons. Before the flight, the engine team tested the new fuel in components, assemblies and the complete engine, addressing challenges involving fuel atomization, ignition at high and low altitudes, combustion stability and fuel-system compatibility. The complete engine also underwent a 60-hour endurance test.As civil aviation accelerates its shift toward lower emissions, SAF is seen as a key option for meeting China's carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals over the medium to long term.The AES100 test marked the first time a domestically developed civil aircraft engine had been flight-tested using Chinese-made SAF aboard a Chinese-made aircraft. It also provided valuable experience for future SAF-powered flights and airworthiness certification of domestically developed engines.Global Times