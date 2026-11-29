stock market Photo:VCG

China's stock exchanges lowered the minimum margin requirement for A-share purchases from 100 percent to 80 percent starting Monday, with the new minimum allowing investors to borrow up to 25 percent more against the same collateral.Market estimates put the potential increase in financing capacity at nearly 400 billion yuan ($60.1 billion), according to a Xinhua News Agency report. The cut follows Friday's market rally after the State Council called for more share buybacks and greater investment in equities by insurers and pension funds.The three exchanges announced the margin cut on November 22 with approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission. At the new minimum, an investor with 1 million yuan in eligible margin can finance purchases of up to 1.25 million yuan, up from 1 million yuan previously. Brokerages may also apply the lower ratio to outstanding margin loans, freeing up collateral for further trades, according to a statement published by the Shanghai Stock Exchange.The exchanges have used the same tool in both directions. In January, as margin trading picked up, they raised the minimum from 80 percent to 100 percent to curb the buildup of leverage. More recently, margin trading has slowed and overall leverage has remained relatively low, the exchanges said when explaining the latest cut.The margin cut came alongside fee reductions announced by the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges and China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp. The Shenzhen exchange also sought public comment on proposed market-making rules for its ChiNext board.On Friday, the State Council called for listed companies to increase dividends and share buybacks, for Central Huijin Investment to play a stronger role in stabilizing the market, and for better access to equities for insurers and pension funds. Following the announcement, more than 5,300 A shares advanced on Friday.Buyback plans show how some listed companies intend to put funds to work. Chinese chipmaker Moore Threads plans to spend between 500 million and 1 billion yuan repurchasing shares for employee ownership or equity incentives.Bank of China's Beijing branch has committed to lending it up to 900 million yuan. Zhejiang Wanfeng Chemical Co, meanwhile, disclosed a buyback plan of 25 million to 50 million yuan, including 15 million to 30 million yuan earmarked to protect the company's value and shareholders' interests within three months of board approval, according to the companies' announcements.Yang Delong, chief economist at First Seafront Fund, told the Global Times that the timing of Friday's announcement, just before afternoon trading resumed, sent investors a clear signal that policymakers were prepared to stabilize the market.After more than four months of declines, valuations had become attractive for a number of quality stocks, and the latest measures could help the market reverse course, according to Yang.