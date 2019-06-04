People make zongzi to greet upcoming Duanwu festival in Hubei

People show the Zongzi they made, which are pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, during a Zongzi-making activity held at the scenic area of Qu Yuan's hometown in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2019. Over 9,000 people took part in the Zongzi making activity Monday to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, or Duanwu, which falls on May 5 of Chinese lunar calendar. The Duanwu festival is celebrated across China with various activities such as Zongzi making and dragon boat races to commemorate Qu Yuan (340 B.C.-278 B.C.), a poet of the Warring States Period (475 B.C.-221 B.C.) of ancient China, who lived in Zigui. This year's Duanwu falls on June 7. (Photo: Xinhua)

People show the Zongzi they made, which are pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, during a Zongzi-making activity held at the scenic area of Qu Yuan's hometown in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2019. Over 9,000 people took part in the Zongzi making activity Monday to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, or Duanwu, which falls on May 5 of Chinese lunar calendar. The Duanwu festival is celebrated across China with various activities such as Zongzi making and dragon boat races to commemorate Qu Yuan (340 B.C.-278 B.C.), a poet of the Warring States Period (475 B.C.-221 B.C.) of ancient China, who lived in Zigui. This year's Duanwu falls on June 7. (Photo: Xinhua)

People show the Zongzi they made, which are pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, during a Zongzi-making activity held at the scenic area of Qu Yuan's hometown in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2019. Over 9,000 people took part in the Zongzi making activity Monday to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, or Duanwu, which falls on May 5 of Chinese lunar calendar. The Duanwu festival is celebrated across China with various activities such as Zongzi making and dragon boat races to commemorate Qu Yuan (340 B.C.-278 B.C.), a poet of the Warring States Period (475 B.C.-221 B.C.) of ancient China, who lived in Zigui. This year's Duanwu falls on June 7. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows a making activity of the Zongzi, which are pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, at the scenic area of Qu Yuan's hometown in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2019. Over 9,000 people took part in the Zongzi making activity Monday to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, or Duanwu, which falls on May 5 of Chinese lunar calendar. The Duanwu festival is celebrated across China with various activities such as Zongzi making and dragon boat races to commemorate Qu Yuan (340 B.C.-278 B.C.), a poet of the Warring States Period (475 B.C.-221 B.C.) of ancient China, who lived in Zigui. This year's Duanwu falls on June 7. (Photo: Xinhua)

People show the Zongzi they made, which are pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, during a Zongzi-making activity held at the scenic area of Qu Yuan's hometown in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2019. Over 9,000 people took part in the Zongzi making activity Monday to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, or Duanwu, which falls on May 5 of Chinese lunar calendar. The Duanwu festival is celebrated across China with various activities such as Zongzi making and dragon boat races to commemorate Qu Yuan (340 B.C.-278 B.C.), a poet of the Warring States Period (475 B.C.-221 B.C.) of ancient China, who lived in Zigui. This year's Duanwu falls on June 7. (Photo: Xinhua)