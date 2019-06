Afghan shopkeepers prepare goods ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival

An Afghan shopkeeper waits for customers at a local bazar ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival in Herat province, western Afghanistan, June 3, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Afghan shopkeepers prepare food ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival in Herat province, western Afghanistan, June 3, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Afghan shopkeepers wait for customers at a local bazar ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival in Herat province, western Afghanistan, June 3, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

People buy food ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival at a local bazar in Herat province, western Afghanistan, June 3, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)