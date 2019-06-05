Xi expounds China's position on Syrian conflict, Venezuelan crisis, Iran's nuclear issue

Chinese President Xi Jinping expounded China's position on the Syrian conflict, the Venezuelan crisis and Iran's nuclear issue during a joint interview with Russian media in Beijing on Tuesday.Syria is a country home to one of the most ancient civilizations with a long history, and it is also an important country in the Middle East, Xi told TASS Russian News Agency and Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper ahead of his state visit to Russia where he will also attend the 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.In recent years, the situation in Syria continued to be turbulent, with its infrastructure seriously damaged and people suffering deeply, which was very saddening, he said.As the process of finding a political solution to the conflict is forging ahead and the Syrian government and people are starting to rebuild their homeland, China stands ready to participate in Syria's reconstruction within its own ability and do the best to help the Syrian people resume their normal life and production soon, the Chinese president said.On the Venezuelan crisis, Xi said China holds that relevant issues should be solved by the ruling party and the opposition through inclusive political dialogue and consultation within the framework of Venezuela's constitution.China opposes foreign intervention and unilateral sanctions and is against using force or threats of force, he said.China is willing to make joint efforts with the international community to play a positive and constructive role in the Venezuelan crisis, make more endeavors to promote reconciliation and dialogue, jointly defend international equity and justice, safeguard the tenor and principles of the UN Charter, and help Venezuela return to the normal track of development soon, he said.While talking about Iran's nuclear issue, Xi said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is a fruit of multilateralism which is critical to the international nuclear nonproliferation system as well as peace and stability in the Middle East, and should be respected and implemented fully and effectively.He said China holds a highly consistent view and position with Russia on the Iranian nuclear issue, expecting relevant parties to keep rational and restraint, increase dialogue and consultation and cool down the tensions for the moment.