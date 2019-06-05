Chinese president leaves for state visit to Russia, 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing Wednesday for a state visit to Russia and the 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Xi is paying the visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Xi's entourage includes Ding Xuexiang, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee; State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi; and He Lifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the National Development and Reform Commission
.