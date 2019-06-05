Learning Chinese

Chat attackfollow尾随(wěisuí)A: I saw something really moving today.我那天还碰到个挺感人的事儿。(wǒ nàtiān háipènɡdào ɡè tǐnɡɡǎnrén de shìer.)B: What's happened?怎么了？(zěnmele?)A: I was sitting on the bus and saw a girl rush on and tell the driver that someone was following her. Suddenly, a man appeared at the door. He hesitated for a bit, then also got on. The girl was so scared she began crying. The driver immediately comforted her saying not to be afraid and then he called the police.我坐公交车,有个女孩慌慌张张地上来,跟司机说有人尾随她。之后车门口就出现个男的。他还迟疑了几秒,但也上来了。给那个女孩当时都吓哭了。司机立马安慰她,告诉她别怕,还替她报警了。(wǒ zuòɡōnɡjiāochē, yǒuɡè nǚhái huānɡhuānɡzhānɡzhānɡ de shànɡlái, ɡēnsījīshuō yǒurén wěisuí tā. zhīhòu chēménkǒu jiùchūxiàn ɡè nánde. tāhái chíyí le jǐmiǎo, dànyě shànɡlái le. ɡěi nàɡè nǚhái dānɡshí dōu xiàkūle. sījī lìmǎ ānwèitā, ɡàosùtā biépà, háitìtā bàojǐnɡ le.)B: That's really heartwarming. I hope everyone can be as nice as that driver.真挺暖心的。希望每个人都像他这样善良。(zhēntǐnɡ nuǎnxīn de. xīwànɡ měiɡèrén dōuxiànɡ tāzhèyànɡ shànliánɡ.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT