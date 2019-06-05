PepsiCo supports Water Cellar for Mothers-Green Village program in China

PepsiCo has established garbage collection points and installed 170 trash bins for classified disposals in the villages. Photo: Courtesy of PepsiCo

The "Water Cellar for Mothers-Green Village" is an extension of the Water Cellar for Mothers project implemented by China Women's Development Foundation (CWDF), which will carry out projects to improve quality of drinking water in rural areas of China. The program was officially implemented in fourth quarter of 2018 and will continue for a period of eight years.This program is expected to build or renovate the centralized water supply facilities in the core project villages in Hubei, Henan and Shaanxi provinces, helping 4,000 residents build sanitary household lavatories and establish a rural garbage disposal system.PepsiCo, Inc announced on June 14, 2018 a $2 million grant to CWDF to support its new "Water Cellar for Mothers-Green Village" program initiative. PepsiCo becomes the first Fortune 500 company to support this new initiative.Within less than one year after its launch, the program has updated two kilometers of local water supply pipelines, renovated toilets for 50 households, established garbage collection points and installed 170 trash bins for classified disposals in the villages. Youfanggou village and Xiaodianzi village in Danjiangkou in Hubei Province, have genuinely felt the positive changes brought by PepsiCo to the local environments.In addition, PepsiCo has made a lot of efforts to reduce carbon emissions.PepsiCo Greater China Region (GCR) has introduced drip and sprinkler irrigation systems to potato farms in China, reducing water consumption by up to 50 percent compared to the traditional mode of irrigation.All of China's PepsiCo-owned food plants had achieved 99.7 percent solid waste recycling by the end of 2016. Since June 2015, PepsiCo has launched the "golden project" to conduct in-depth research on packaging materials, aiming to reduce the impact of packaging on the environment at its origin. To date, PepsiCo GCR has achieved annual savings of 5.84 million square meters of negative photoconductivity thin film in product packaging.On March 21, 2019, PepsiCo announced a donation of 50 million yuan to China to support the sustainable development of its environment and community. PepsiCo GCR is fulfilling PepsiCo's commitment of "In China, For China, With China" each step of the way.