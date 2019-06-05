Russian-version 'Xi Jinping's Classical Literary Quotes' launched in Moscow

‍The launch ceremony of the Russian-version of "Xi Jinping's Classical Literary Quotes" was held at the Chinese Cultural Center in Moscow on Wednesday. More than 100 people attended the event, including China Media Group (CMG), All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, Chinese Embassy in Russia and media representatives. This marks the official launch of the series on Russian state television and further expansion of CMG's influence on international public opinion.



Shen Haixiong, President of CMG, said that the launch of the Russian-version of "Xi Jinping's Classical Literary Quotes" not only opens an intuitive window for the Russian people to appreciate President Xi's thoughts but also enables them to understand the charm of Chinese historical classics in a novel way.



Oleg Dobrodeev, President of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, said that the great achievements made in the 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China had attracted worldwide attention. Russia has the honor to participate in the broadcast of the series of programs. Through specific facts and data, Russian audiences can better understand China and understand the governance thoughts of Chinese leader.

The series of programs carefully selected famous sayings and historical stories from ancient Chinese classics quoted by President Xi in his speeches, articles, and talks. Centering on different themes, the series vividly displayed President Xi's profound understanding of the exceptional traditional Chinese culture and the wisdom of governance drawn from it.



Previously, the "Xi Jinping's Classical Literary Quotes" has been translated into English, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Italian and other languages, which have been released online in Argentina, Italy and other countries and received wide attention and critical comments from audiences in various countries.



On the same day, a signing ceremony was held for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between CMG and All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.



