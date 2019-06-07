Sustainable development best choice for shared interests worldwide: Xi
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/7 22:07:12
Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Friday that pooling wisdom and efforts of everyone to cooperate and achieve win-win outcomes is the right choice to address changes in the world, highlighting sustainable development as the best entry point to cooperation for shared interests worldwide.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the plenary session of the 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum held in Russia.