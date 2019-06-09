Fuzhou renovates over 10 historical blocks to better protect heritage

Tourists visit the Lin Zexu Memorial Hall in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 8, 2019. Fuzhou is a city of historical and cultural significance. In recent years, local authorities have renovated over 10 historical blocks to better protect their heritage. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

People walk past Xihu Academy in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 8, 2019.

People are seen in front of the Lin Zexu Memorial Hall in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 8, 2019.

Tourists visit a renovated historical block in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 8, 2019.

Tourists visit a historical block called Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 8, 2019.

People walk past the Memorial Temple of Zhaozhong in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 8, 2019.

Photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows a buddha statue at Kaiyuan Temple of Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 8, 2019.