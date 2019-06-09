Herdsmen busy with transferring livestock to summer pastures in China's Xinjiang

Herdsmen shear sheep in the summer pasture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on June 7, 2019. As summer comes, herdsmen of Kazak ethnic group here are busy with transferring livestock to summer pastures. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial photo shows a herdsman driving the livestock in a trip for summer pasture in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on June 6, 2019. As summer comes, herdsmen of Kazak ethnic group here are busy with transferring livestock to summer pastures. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A flock of livestock are seen in a trip for summer pasture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on June 6, 2019. As summer comes, herdsmen of Kazak ethnic group here are busy with transferring livestock to summer pastures. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Horses are seen in a trip for summer pasture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on June 6, 2019. As summer comes, herdsmen of Kazak ethnic group here are busy with transferring livestock to summer pastures. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A herdsman drives the livestock in a trip for summer pasture in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on June 6, 2019. As summer comes, herdsmen of Kazak ethnic group here are busy with transferring livestock to summer pastures. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A herdswoman is seen at her home in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on June 6, 2019. As summer comes, herdsmen of Kazak ethnic group here are busy with transferring livestock to summer pastures. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Cattles graze in a pasturing area at Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on June 5, 2019. As summer comes, herdsmen of Kazak ethnic group here are busy with transferring livestock to summer pastures. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A herdsman herds sheep in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on June 7, 2019. As summer comes, herdsmen of Kazak ethnic group here are busy with transferring livestock to summer pastures. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Herdswomen make meals during their trip for summer pasture in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on June 5, 2019. As summer comes, herdsmen of Kazak ethnic group here are busy with transferring livestock to summer pastures. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A herdswoman is seen weaving in a pasturing area at Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on June 5, 2019. As summer comes, herdsmen of Kazak ethnic group here are busy with transferring livestock to summer pastures. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A herdsman packs up for a trip to summer pasture in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on June 6, 2019. As summer comes, herdsmen of Kazak ethnic group here are busy with transferring livestock to summer pastures. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A herdsman leads his camels in a trip to summer pasture in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on June 6, 2019. As summer comes, herdsmen of Kazak ethnic group here are busy with transferring livestock to summer pastures. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

People have dinner during their transfer to summer pasture in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on June 5, 2019. As summer comes, herdsmen of Kazak ethnic group here are busy with transferring livestock to summer pastures. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)