Gun battle kills 6 in N. Afghanistan

At least six fighters including a police constable and five police personnel were killed as a clash broke out in Khawja Bahawdin district of Afghanistan's northern Takhar province on Sunday, provincial governor's spokesman Mohammad Jawad Hajari said.The clash, according to the official, flared up after the Taliban insurgents stormed a security checkpoint in Charsia area of Khawja Bahawdin district at 3:00 a.m. local time and police returned fire which lasted for more than two hours.Hajari said the militants fled away after leaving five bodies behind and three others injured.Taliban militants have not commented on the report.