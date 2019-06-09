Afghan forces kill 6 militants in western Farah province: officer

Afghan forces in fresh crackdown on the Taliban group have killed six armed militants in the western Farah province, provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said Sunday.The government forces launched operations against the armed insurgents in Ziarat Abgarm village of Anar Dara district late Saturday night and besides killing six insurgents, five more militants have been injured, the official said.Without commenting on the possible casualties of the security personnel, Mohib said that the operations would last until the area is cleansed of the armed militants.Taliban militants who are active in parts of the relatively violent Farah province are yet to make a comment.