New exhibition pays tribute to artist Tang Xiaoming

Sun Yat-sen by Tang Xiaoming Photo: Courtesy of the National Art Museum of China

The National Art Museum of China kicked off a new exhibition to pay tribute to veteran artist Tang Xiaoming. The Inscribe the Times exhibition features over 150 works, including paintings and sketches, covering the painter's 60-year art career.According to the museum's curator Wu Weishan, artworks featuring a number of historical figures, from Sun Yat-sen to Lu Xun, not only demonstrate the fine art of South China's Guangdong Province, where Tang lived, but the excellence of fine art across China.The exhibition is scheduled to come to an end on June 16.