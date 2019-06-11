RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Your birthday will be the perfect time to add a little spice to your life. Go ahead and treat yourself by heading out for a little shopping spree. Creative activities will be great outlets for stress. Your lucky numbers: 1, 6, 9, 11, 15.Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Your willingness to roll up your sleeves and pitch in when something needs to get done will earn you a new friend and ally. Take care when it comes to spending today. A realistic budget will help you to determine what your bank account can and cannot handle. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You will easily be able to achieve your goals today so long as you do not allow yourself to become distracted. Sure there is a lot of amusing content on the internet, but do you really want to sacrifice your goals for a few laughs? ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Adjusting the way you look at things will help immensely when dealing with frustrating situations at work. A positive attitude will bring you some much-needed positive energy. Money matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Negativity will only weigh you down. It's time to forgive, forget and move on from the past. A brighter future can be yours. Let your heart by your guide when it comes to romantic matters. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Networking with others will help give you the support you need to accomplish your goals. Be honest about your ambitions and you will attract like-minded individuals to your side. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Don't hesitate to put off tasks if you aren't feeling well. Tackling things when you aren't at your best will increase your chances of failure. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)You may find that you are having a difficult time winning others over to your side today. Some quick talking will be needed to get what you want. It will not be wise to allow a misunderstanding to fester between members of your family. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)It never hurts to get a second opinion. Doing so can help shine some light on a matter that has been confusing you lately. You will be able to make some new friends if you dedicate yourself to a cause you care about. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Your curiosity will propel you to seek out new activities and experiences. A little confidence can go a long way. If you lead the way, others will follow. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)A recent failure may have you feeling frustrated. Keep in mind that setbacks are a normal part of life. An expert will provide you with a great tip, so keep your ear to the ground. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Do not waste your energy by focusing on unimportant things. Keep your eye on the big picture and you will be sure to achieve your goals. Keep a close eye on your finances or you may find yourself lacking the funds to make a very important purchase. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Your mind will be very active today. This will give you the energy you need to accomplish a great deal. ✭✭✭✭