‘The Life of Clay’ features art of Huishan, Jiangsu Province

Eight Immortals Crossing the Sea Photo: Courtesy of National Art Museum of China

Mu Guiying Photo: Courtesy of National Art Museum of China

Cute clay figures dating back to as early as the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) are on display at the National Art Museum of China. The Life of Clay exhibition features more than 120 clay figures produced in Huishan, Wuxi, East China's Jiangsu Province.Huishan is well-known around the world for using unique local techniques to produce adorable figurines that reflect the region's traditional culture.With a history of more than 400 years, Huishan clay figurines range from historical figures to fictional characters from traditional Chinese operas.In addition to the exhibition, the museum is also hosting a series of public education programs including live interaction and seminars.The exhibition is scheduled to run until Sunday.