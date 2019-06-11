Political correctness no solution to ethnic conflicts worldwide

European media is not happy since Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi did not meet French President Emmanuel Macron
or German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but rather Hungary's divisive, right-wing populist leader, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an anti-migrant politician, during her trip to Europe last week, according to German television channel Deutsche Welle (DW).
In an article titled "In cozying up to Orban, Suu Kyi falls even farther from grace," DW argued that it is absurd to see Suu Kyi make the claim that "immigration, and both countries' growing Muslim populations, posed a serious challenge" during her meeting with Orban.
It is Suu Kyi's freedom to make her choice over whom she meets. Does DW indicate that only when she takes orders from the West can she be considered graceful? Why should Europe expect Suu Kyi to be its puppet since awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to her?
Myanmar does face a challenge of dealing with a refugee problem. Western media tend to hype the Rohingya
crisis, which was caused by ethnic conflict and international interference, but most importantly, the penetration of terrorists.
How Nay Pyi Taw deals with the issue must be based on the realistic situation in the country, not to mention those who have been busy accusing the Myanmese government over its refugee policy have not yet raised any efficient suggestion to solve their own problems.
Europe is also scratching its head when it comes to Muslim migrants. Due to various causes, most migrants in the continent, especially Muslims, find it difficult to fit into mainstream European society.
Left-wing and liberal politicians believe it is politically correct to maintain a multicultural society, but they have been in a great bustle facing ethnic conflict and terror attack threats. Right-wing parties are lashing out at the open-door policy.
Worse, anti-Muslim hate is emerging among populists.
It is thus not surprising to hear different political views in Europe, which are splitting society. What Europe needs now is to bridge the gap instead of sticking to one's own stance while attacking the others.
Over the years, relevant regulations have been introduced worldwide to balance between protecting religious freedom and keeping public order in some European countries. Yet no textbook on what to do exists. The values of European left-wing and liberal parties are not the universal criteria.
How to tackle the puzzle is the most significant task so far. Pretending to stand on the moral high ground while holding on to so-called political correctness will cause Europe more trouble. The continent needs to jointly find a solution with countries which are also confronting ethnic conflicts.
At this point, Europe is also a learner, rather than a teacher.