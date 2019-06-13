China, Kyrgyzstan agree to enhance ties to new heights

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/13 18:23:58
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, held talks Thursday, agreeing to take their countries' comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights.

Xi arrived in the Central Asian country Wednesday for a state visit and the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

