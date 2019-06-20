Why China can hold moral high ground

It was once believed that without confrontation between the ideologies and military blocs of the two superpowers, the post-Cold War period would have definitely been a better time. Great powers are supposed to play a more active role in stabilizing the world and providing more public goods in an era of peace and development.
Specifically, the US, as the only superpower in the post-Cold War period, should contribute more effectively to the maintenance of international law and the promotion of well-being in the absence of international constraints. Meanwhile, emerging economies should also provide more resources to help safeguard the international legal system, so as to achieve peace and development that countries worldwide have been striving for a long time.
The US did make some efforts during the post-Cold War period. The Clinton administration promoted free international trade during what happened to be the critical stage of China's WTO entry. The Clinton administration also facilitated the passage of the Kyoto Protocol in order to reduce global greenhouse emissions. The Bush administration promoted the fight against global terrorism and made efforts to coordinate international anti-terrorism cooperation. As part of anti-terrorism efforts, the Obama administration organized four nuclear security summits and made significant contribution to the Paris Climate Agreement.
However, in just two years after the Trump administration came to power, US foreign policy has been upended, which has seriously affected international cooperation in many major areas of global governance. During the two years, the US withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement, from international cooperation platforms including the UN Human Rights Council, the Iran nuclear deal under the UN framework and the Universal Postal Union.
These agreements formed the international cooperation framework that the US strived to build. They not only served the interests of the US, but also played a role in stabilizing world security and promoting human development. But for the White House today, "America First" is a policy above the whole world's interests.
The US, getting increasingly unilateral and selfish, has abandoned the moral high ground of leading the world and promoting development and security through cooperation. Thus, it is natural for the world to call on other big powers to take the lead in international cooperation so as to add new impetus into the world and to build new consensus.
Since the beginning of the new century, China has made great progress in international cooperation to jointly build the world and integrating into it. China has been practicing the positive commitment it made when joining the WTO to promote free trade, and cooperated with many countries including the US to combat terrorism. Under the UN framework, China has adopted positive and progressive measures to assist in areas ranging from border security to finance.
Since the new century, China has adopted a positive attitude to promote cooperation between the sides concerned on the Korean and Iranian nuclear issues and Syria's use of chemical weapons. Besides, China has not only been more actively involved in international cooperation on climate change and preventing the spread of infectious diseases, but also made top-level designs to facilitate international economic cooperation with infrastructure interconnectedness as the core.
With the Belt and Road
Initiative, China seeks to improve connectivity in Eurasia in terms of transportation by land, sea and air, and to further extend it to all aspects of infrastructure such as energy and communications. In addition, China has led the establishment of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, leading to the setting up of a quality professional investment bank in accordance with international standards.
From benefiting from cooperation with the international community to getting accepted through continuous contributions to international cooperation, China has developed at a considerable pace. With its own concept of cooperation and growing national power, China has made its contribution to improving global governance in the new century, and has gradually occupied a moral high ground in the international community.
Emerging as one of the new pillars of the international community, China will stick to robust cooperation with other countries no matter how the world changes, as it is fundamentally conducive to both China and the world. Obviously, China is poised to act as the leading country in this new era.The author is a professor with Fudan University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn