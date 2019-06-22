Sri Lankan container terminal crowned best in Asia for 3rd consecutive year

Sri Lanka's Colombo International Container Terminal (CICT), located at the Colombo Harbor, has been voted as the Best Container Terminal in Asia in the "Under 4 million TEUs category" at the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards, local media reported Friday.The CICT, which is the first and only deep water terminal in South Asia equipped with facilities to handle the largest vessels afloat, is managed by China Merchant Port Holdings (CMPort).The AFLAS award were hosted and presented by Asia Cargo News.This is the third consecutive year that CICT won this award, honoring organizations for demonstrating leadership as well as consistency in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management, and reliability.To win the award in its category, CICT had to compete with top eight shortlisted terminals nominated on the basis of criteria that were laid down by the publication and face a technical evaluation.Commenting on CICT winning the award for the third straight year, the company's CEO Jack Huang said the award is a testament to CICT's dedication to consistent delivery of high levels of service to the global shipping lines that use its terminal.Since its inception in 2014, CICT has incrementally grown the volume from 686,639 TEUs in 2014 to 1.56 million TEUs in 2015, 2 million TEUs in 2016, 2.38 million TEUs in 2017 and 2.68 million TEUs in 2018.