Russia’s tourism promotional event takes place in Beijing

Olga Melnikova gives a speech. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

Russia's tourism promotional event took place at Beijing's Russian Cultural Center on Thursday. Russian representatives from different regions of Russia participated in the meeting. Also in attendance was S7 airlines, one of Russia's largest private airlines.The event is hosted by the Russian travel association "World Without Borders." Olga Melnikova, counselor of the Russian Embassy in China and head of the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing, and Alexander Falco, head of "World Without Border" China's office, delivered speeches at the meeting.During the activity, delegation members from various Russian federal regions introduced the rich tourism resources and services in their regions and discussed the issue of exchanging tourist groups. After the presentation, participants continued to have business negotiations.Under the framework of this activity, a symposium with members from the Russian delegation and staff from the Russian business representative office in China was also arranged. Russia-China tourism cooperation and the expected joint activities in Beijing was also discussed.