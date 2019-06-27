HOME >>
Chinese president arrives in Japan for G20 summit
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/27 12:37:04
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Thursday for a summit of the Group of 20 (
G20
) major economies slated for Friday and Saturday.
