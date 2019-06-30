Blooming lotus flowers attract lots of tourists in Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/30 16:12:50

Tourists enjoy their leisure time on a lotus pond at Qinggongtai Village in Xianghe County, north China's Hebei Province, June 29, 2019. Lotus flowers bloom in Xianghe in summer, attracting lots of tourists. (Photo: Xinhua)


 
 

Aerial photos taken on June 29, 2019 shows tourists strolling on a lotus pond at Qinggongtai Village in Xianghe County, north China's Hebei Province. Lotus flowers bloom in Xianghe in summer, attracting lots of tourists. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

