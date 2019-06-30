Learning Chinese

local specialty当地特色小吃(dānɡdì tèsè xiǎochī)A: How was it? You just got back from Nanjing, right?怎么样？刚从南京回来？(zěnmeyànɡ? ɡānɡcónɡ nánjīnɡ huílái?)B: Yup. I just got back last night. I really liked Nanjing.是的。昨晚刚到。我还挺喜欢南京的。(shìde. zuówǎn ɡānɡdào. wǒhái tǐnɡxǐhuān nánjīnɡ de.)A: Did you eat any of the local specialties?吃没吃当地特色小吃呀？(chīméichī dānɡdì tèsè xiǎochīya?)B: Of course. Duck blood and vermicelli soup and crab roe dumplings were dishes that I definitely had to eat every day during the few days I was there. I also went to the Confucian Temple and had some plum cake. There were just too many good things to eat.当然。鸭血粉丝汤和蟹黄包是我在那的几天里,每天必吃的。还去了夫子庙,吃了那个梅花糕。好吃的太多了。(dānɡrán. yāxiě fěnsītānɡ hé xièhuánɡbāo shì wǒ zàinà de jǐtiān lǐ, měitiān bìchī de. háiqù le fūzǐmiào, chī le nàɡè méihuāɡāo. hǎochī de tàiduō le.)A: I'm planning on using my annual leave to head there in August. Remember to recommend some restaurants to me then.我正打算八月休年假去南京玩一下。到时推荐我一些店啊。(wǒ zhènɡ dǎsuàn bāyuè xiū niánjià qù nánjīnɡ wán yīxià. dàoshí tuījiàn wǒ yīxiē diàn a.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT