Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/6/30 17:43:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Tidy

  5 Group of eight

 10 Secretly emails, for short

 14 Prod

 15 Fern's leaf

 16 Obama's birthplace

 17 Satellite broadcasts in a French city in Brittany?

 19 Cyclops, Wolverine and Storm

 20 Pledge drive bag

 21 Sulks

 22 Switchboard worker in a French city in the Loire Valley?

 28 Photographer Diane

 29 Scribbles' spots

 32 Typical high-schooler

 33 Less than obtuse

 34 Discomfort for a princess

 35 "Thin" or "hot" follower

 36 Ouster

 38 Barn bale

 39 Nutrition fig.

 40 Informed

 41 Tiny sweater?

 42 Picnic competition

 44 One searching for ore

 45 Starting acts in a French city on the Cote d'Azur?

 48 Mickey and Donald

 50 Iron alternative

 51 Numbered work

 52 More than half the adults in a French city near Belgium?

 58 Funny Fey

 59 To date

 60 Come to

 61 Gels

 62 Makes sharper

 63 More than want

DOWN

  1 Worn-down pencil

  2 Goof

  3 What birthday candles represent

  4 Dress rehearsal

  5 "We're ___ see the Wizard ..."

  6 Move stealthily

  7 Ballet pivot

  8 Not continue

  9 QB's goals

 10 Cereal buyer's proof of purchase

 11 Mobile photographer's convenience

 12 Enjoy some gum

 13 Tans

 18 Throw

 21 Superman's metal

 22 Natives of the Volga region

 23 Frozen potato company

 24 A driver may have one

 25 Concert bonuses

 26 Fire up

 27 Enthusiastic lead-in to "girl"

 30 More precious

 31 Mystery writer who created Wimsey

 33 Briskly, to Shakespeare

 36 Fixes, as a sock

 37 Actor McGregor

 41 Establish precisely

 43 Toto's home state

 44 Russian Blue's call

 46 Big-eyed baby

 47 Authors of verse

 48 Young ones

 49 Early Ron Howard role

 52 Something to practice

 53 Suffix that means "or so"

 54 Caustic soap ingredient

 55 Sallie ___

 56 Barely make, with "out"

 57 ___ Stark, patriarch on "Game of Thrones"

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
