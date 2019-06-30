Puzzle

1 Tidy5 Group of eight10 Secretly emails, for short14 Prod15 Fern's leaf16 Obama's birthplace17 Satellite broadcasts in a French city in Brittany?19 Cyclops, Wolverine and Storm20 Pledge drive bag21 Sulks22 Switchboard worker in a French city in the Loire Valley?28 Photographer Diane29 Scribbles' spots32 Typical high-schooler33 Less than obtuse34 Discomfort for a princess35 "Thin" or "hot" follower36 Ouster38 Barn bale39 Nutrition fig.40 Informed41 Tiny sweater?42 Picnic competition44 One searching for ore45 Starting acts in a French city on the Cote d'Azur?48 Mickey and Donald50 Iron alternative51 Numbered work52 More than half the adults in a French city near Belgium?58 Funny Fey59 To date60 Come to61 Gels62 Makes sharper63 More than want1 Worn-down pencil2 Goof3 What birthday candles represent4 Dress rehearsal5 "We're ___ see the Wizard ..."6 Move stealthily7 Ballet pivot8 Not continue9 QB's goals10 Cereal buyer's proof of purchase11 Mobile photographer's convenience12 Enjoy some gum13 Tans18 Throw21 Superman's metal22 Natives of the Volga region23 Frozen potato company24 A driver may have one25 Concert bonuses26 Fire up27 Enthusiastic lead-in to "girl"30 More precious31 Mystery writer who created Wimsey33 Briskly, to Shakespeare36 Fixes, as a sock37 Actor McGregor41 Establish precisely43 Toto's home state44 Russian Blue's call46 Big-eyed baby47 Authors of verse48 Young ones49 Early Ron Howard role52 Something to practice53 Suffix that means "or so"54 Caustic soap ingredient55 Sallie ___56 Barely make, with "out"57 ___ Stark, patriarch on "Game of Thrones"

Solution