Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Tidy
5 Group of eight
10 Secretly emails, for short
14 Prod
15 Fern's leaf
16 Obama's birthplace
17 Satellite broadcasts in a French city in Brittany?
19 Cyclops, Wolverine and Storm
20 Pledge drive bag
21 Sulks
22 Switchboard worker in a French city in the Loire Valley?
28 Photographer Diane
29 Scribbles' spots
32 Typical high-schooler
33 Less than obtuse
34 Discomfort for a princess
35 "Thin" or "hot" follower
36 Ouster
38 Barn bale
39 Nutrition fig.
40 Informed
41 Tiny sweater?
42 Picnic competition
44 One searching for ore
45 Starting acts in a French city on the Cote d'Azur?
48 Mickey and Donald
50 Iron alternative
51 Numbered work
52 More than half the adults in a French city near Belgium?
58 Funny Fey
59 To date
60 Come to
61 Gels
62 Makes sharper
63 More than wantDOWN
1 Worn-down pencil
2 Goof
3 What birthday candles represent
4 Dress rehearsal
5 "We're ___ see the Wizard ..."
6 Move stealthily
7 Ballet pivot
8 Not continue
9 QB's goals
10 Cereal buyer's proof of purchase
11 Mobile photographer's convenience
12 Enjoy some gum
13 Tans
18 Throw
21 Superman's metal
22 Natives of the Volga region
23 Frozen potato company
24 A driver may have one
25 Concert bonuses
26 Fire up
27 Enthusiastic lead-in to "girl"
30 More precious
31 Mystery writer who created Wimsey
33 Briskly, to Shakespeare
36 Fixes, as a sock
37 Actor McGregor
41 Establish precisely
43 Toto's home state
44 Russian Blue's call
46 Big-eyed baby
47 Authors of verse
48 Young ones
49 Early Ron Howard role
52 Something to practice
53 Suffix that means "or so"
54 Caustic soap ingredient
55 Sallie ___
56 Barely make, with "out"
57 ___ Stark, patriarch on "Game of Thrones"
Solution