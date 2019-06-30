Learning Chinese

launch ceremony发布会(fābùhuì)A: What plans do you have for tonight?你晚上有什么安排吗？(nǐ wǎnshànɡ yǒushénme ānpái ma?)B: Nothing just yet, what's up?目前还没有,怎么了？(mùqián hái méiyǒu, zěnme le?)A: I noticed that the Italian embassy is holding a launch ceremony for a new book. That painter whose illustration exhibition we saw last time will be there.我看意大利使馆有个新书发布会。上次咱们一起看的那个插画画展的画家也会来。(wǒkàn yìdàlì shǐɡuǎn yǒuɡè xīnshū fābùhuì. shànɡcì zánmén yīqǐ kàn de nàɡè chāhuà huàzhǎn de huàjiā yě huì lái.)B: That painter from Xiamen? Okay, let's go. I really like his work. We can also ask for his signature and a picture together.那个厦门的画家吗？好呀,我们去看看吧。我好喜欢他的作品。顺便去要个签名合影。(nàɡè xiàmén de huàjiā ma? hǎoya, wǒmén qù kànkàn ba. wǒ hǎo xǐhuān tā de zuòpǐn. shùnbiàn qù yàoɡè qiānmínɡ héyǐnɡ.)A: Good idea. I'll see you tonight.好主意。那晚上见。(hǎo zhǔyì. nà wǎnshànɡ jiàn.)B: I'll see you at six then.那六点见吧。(nà liùdiǎn jiàn ba.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT