"The White Storm 2: Drug Lords" tops Chinese mainland box office

"The White Storm 2: Drug Lords," a new Chinese anti-drug action movie, led the Chinese mainland box office on its opening day Friday, China Movie Data Information Network said Saturday.The film raked in about 130.63 million yuan (about 18.95 million US dollars), accounting for over 59 percent of the daily total.It was followed by "Spider-Man: Far from Home," the latest installment of the acclaimed Marvel Cinematic Universe, which grossed more than 53.56 million yuan on its eighth day of screening.Universal and Illumination's "The Secret Life of Pets 2" ranked third on its debut day Friday, grossing about 18.12 million yuan.The Oscar-winning Japanese animated film "Spirited Away" pulled in 6.4 million yuan, making it the fourth highest-grossing film Friday.