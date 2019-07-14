Tourists enjoy blossoming flowers in Liuba, China's Shaanxi

Tourists admire blossoming flowers in Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 12, 2019. The fields of blossoming flowers improve local ecological environment and promotes rural tourism in Liuba County. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists stroll among blossoming flowers in Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 12, 2019. The fields of blossoming flowers improve local ecological environment and promotes rural tourism in Liuba County. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists stroll among blossoming flowers in Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 12, 2019. The fields of blossoming flowers improve local ecological environment and promotes rural tourism in Liuba County. (Photo: Xinhua)

Girls admire blossoming flowers in Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 12, 2019. The fields of blossoming flowers improve local ecological environment and promotes rural tourism in Liuba County. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists stroll among blossoming flowers in Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 12, 2019. The fields of blossoming flowers improve local ecological environment and promotes rural tourism in Liuba County. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists stroll among blossoming flowers in Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 12, 2019. The fields of blossoming flowers improve local ecological environment and promotes rural tourism in Liuba County. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 12, 2019 shows tourists strolling among blossoming flowers in Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The fields of blossoming flowers improve local ecological environment and promotes rural tourism in Liuba County. (Photo: Xinhua)

Girls play among blossoming flowers in Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 12, 2019. The fields of blossoming flowers improve local ecological environment and promotes rural tourism in Liuba County. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists stroll among blossoming flowers in Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 12, 2019. The fields of blossoming flowers improve local ecological environment and promotes rural tourism in Liuba County. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 12, 2019 shows general view of Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The fields of blossoming flowers improve local ecological environment and promotes rural tourism in Liuba County. (Photo: Xinhua)