Sudan's military council announces resumption of talks with opposition alliance

Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) announced resumption of talks with the opposition Freedom and Change Alliance on Saturday evening to discuss the constitutional declaration, which determines powers of the transitional period authorities."Saturday's session will discuss the Constitutional Declaration as set by the mediation. The session will convene at 8:00 pm Sudan local time at Corinthia Hotel," said the TMC in a statement Saturday.On Friday, the TMC and the opposition alliance agreed on the political declaration, which determines all authorities of the transitional period.On July 5, the TMC and the Freedom and Change Alliance, under mediation by Ethiopia and the African Union, reached a deal on establishing transitional authorities to jointly govern the country.The two sides agreed on a three-year sovereignty council by rotation and a civilian government of independent national competence.They also agreed to delay the establishment of a legislative council until the sovereignty council and the civilian government are established.