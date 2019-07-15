Surf Art Festival celebrated in Athens, Greece

A child tries acrobatics with the help of an instructor during the Surf Art Festival in Athens, Greece, on July 14, 2019. The Surf Art Festival is a three-day festival dedicated to the art of living and surfing. (Photo: Xinhua)

