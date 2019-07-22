China to impose anti-dumping duties on imported stainless steel products

China's Ministry of Commerce
(MOC) on Monday announced anti-dumping measures on stainless steel billets, hot rolled stainless steel plates and coils imported from the European Union, Japan, the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Indonesia.
The domestic industry has been subject to substantial damages due to the dumping of those products, the ministry said in a final ruling after anti-dumping investigations into the imports.
From Tuesday, duties will be collected at rates ranging from 18.1 percent to 103.1 percent for a five-year period, the ministry said on its website.
The MOC has accepted applications of price undertakings from some ROK exporters, meaning that anti-dumping duties will be exempt on products sold in China at prices no lower than respective minimum prices.
After receiving complaints from the domestic industry, the ministry announced in July 2018 to launch the anti-dumping investigation into these products.
The investigation was strictly in accordance with Chinese laws and WTO rules. The MOC unveiled a preliminary ruling in March 2019.