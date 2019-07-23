Juzizhou scenic spot in China's Hunan reopens to public after flood hits islet

A tourist flies a kite at the Juzizhou Islet scenic spot in Xiangjiang River in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, July 22, 2019. The Juzizhou scenic spot reopened to the public after a rain-triggered flood hit the islet. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A worker weeds at the Juzizhou Islet scenic spot in Xiangjiang River in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, July 22, 2019. The Juzizhou scenic spot reopened to the public after a rain-triggered flood hit the islet. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Aerial photo taken on July 22 shows the Juzizhou Islet in Xiangjiang River in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province. The Juzizhou scenic spot reopened to the public after a rain-triggered flood hit the islet. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)